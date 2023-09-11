Is Olivia Rodrigo teasing an upcoming tour for GUTS?
New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo seems to be teasing her next tour in support of her latest album, GUTS!
The 20-year-old first fueled fan speculation about a tour at the GUTS Gallery, a special event for Livvies in New York City.
The exhibit featured a globe with pins in it, which many surmised corresponded to future tour dates to promote her sophomore album.
The black and purple pins marked spots across the US and Europe, with New York being signified by a red pin.
On Monday, select international Ticketmaster sites updated their pages for Rodrigo, replacing the previous SOUR Tour photos with the GUTS World Tour logo.
As any dedicated music fan will know, these updates mean just one thing: a tour announcement is imminent.
Will Olivia Rodrigo upgrade to larger venues for the GUTS Tour?
Rodrigo notably stuck to smaller venues for the SOUR Tour despite her already immense popularity, a controversial decision she said she made intentionally so as not to "skip any steps" in her growing career.
While dates and venues have yet to be confirmed, fans can likely expect the vampire songstress to upgrade to arenas this time around.
Speaking with fellow musician Phoebe Bridgers recently, Rodrigo admitted she still has a hard time on tour, revealing that she was "still figuring out how to do it all and what that looks like" as she prepares for a potential GUTS Tour.
As for when Rodrigo will announce the concert series, she just may drop the news at Tuesday's 2023 MTV VMAs, where is set to perform.
