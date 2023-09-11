Is Olivia Rodrigo teasing an upcoming tour for GUTS?

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo seems to be teasing her next tour in support of her latest album, GUTS !

Olivia Rodrigo has dropped several hits at a forthcoming tour for her sophomore album, GUTS. © Collage: ROB KIM / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 20-year-old first fueled fan speculation about a tour at the GUTS Gallery, a special event for Livvies in New York City.

The exhibit featured a globe with pins in it, which many surmised corresponded to future tour dates to promote her sophomore album.

The black and purple pins marked spots across the US and Europe, with New York being signified by a red pin.

On Monday, select international Ticketmaster sites updated their pages for Rodrigo, replacing the previous SOUR Tour photos with the GUTS World Tour logo.

As any dedicated music fan will know, these updates mean just one thing: a tour announcement is imminent.