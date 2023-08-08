Taylor Swift leads 2023 VMAs as most-nominated artist

Newark, New Jersey - Taylor Swift leads the pack of star-studded nominees at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards with eight nominations for her Midnights-era work.

Taylor Swift (r.) has scored the most nominations at the 2023 VMAs. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & UPI Photo & NurPhoto

The 33-year-old is following up her wins at the 2022 ceremony with a flood of nominations for Midnights.

Along with a nod for Artist of the Year, Swift's Anti-Hero is up for:

Video of the Year

Song of the Year

Best Pop

Best Direction

Best Cinematography

Best Visual Effects

Best Editing

The Enchanted singer could potentially make history as the most-awarded artist at the ceremony, as she currently stands six VMA wins away from tying Madonna's record of 20.

Swift's competition for Video of the Year includes Miley Cyrus for Flowers, Olivia Rodrigo for vampire, and SZA, who has the second most nominations with six, for Kill Bill.

Also up for Artist of the Year is Beyoncé, who managed to earn a nomination without releasing any music videos for RENAISSANCE. For the first time in the show's history, the category consists of only female nominees, with Doja Cat, Shakira, Nicki Minaj, and KAROL G rounding out the rest.