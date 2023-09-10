Olivia Rodrigo GUTS horoscope: Which song fits your zodiac sign?

Olivia Rodrigo dropped her sophomore album, GUTS, on September 8, including 12 tracks that are sure to resonate with each zodiac sign!

By Kelly Christ

Olivia Rodrigo is finally back with her highly-anticipated sophomore album, GUTS, and with plenty of tracks packed with a heavy emotional punch, there's something for every zodiac sign to relate to.

Olivia Rodrigo dropped GUTS on September 8, with a track sure to resonate with each zodiac sign! © Collage: Unsplash/@dulhiier & Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo The 20-year-old star dropped GUTS on Friday to critic and fan acclaim, certifying her escape from the sophomore slump with a fresh crop of new hits. From heartbreaking ballads like making the bed to pop-punk bangers like get him back, Rodrigo created an expansive emotional tapestry for music lovers everywhere to enjoy. Of course, certain songs are sure to resonate more than others. Madonna Madonna reveals shock injury at Celebration World Tour rehearsals So, which track hits different for you? The answer is in the stars!

Aries (March 21 - April 19): all-american b***h

The fiery Aries will love Rodrigo's opening track, all-american b***h. Equal parts confident and frustrated, the song embodies the sign's bright personality and headstrong nature. Setting the tone for an unapologetically raw record, all-american b***h represents the dynamic and complex character of an Aries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): ballad of a homeschooled girl

The often-overthinking Taurus will resonate with ballad of a homeschooled girl, a campy romp through Rodrigo's regrets, embarrassments, and fears while navigating the teenage social scene. Despite its focus on her flaws, the traitor singer imbues a bubbly tone that perfectly mimics the Taurus' ability to keep a sometimes stubbornly cool exterior in the face of insecurity and confusion.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): the grudge

A heart-wrenching tale of betrayal, the grudge speaks to Gemini's adaptable personality that can sometimes hide a very different truth inside. As Rodrigo sings about pretending not to be hurt, the grudge will resonate with Geminis who struggle after shutting down their emotions to appear happy on the surface.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): pretty isn't pretty

Oftentimes chronic worriers, Cancers will certainly relate to pretty isn't pretty and its depiction of self-consciousness, an experience that hits extra hard in adolescence. The lyrics follow the Disney+ star's insecurities as she tries to live up to impossible standards, always worrying that she'll never be enough.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): bad idea right?

No stranger to selfish behavior, Leos will love the campy bad idea right?, which sees Rodrigo wrestle with whether to see a former flame against her better judgment. A witty and fun play on Leo's weaknesses, this GUTS track is the perfect pop-punk anthem for the sign.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): vampire

The humble Virgo will relate to GUTS' lead single, vampire, and its depiction of being taken advantage of for your kindness and optimism. Though Virgos tend to be practical perfectionists, their people-pleasing tendencies can get them into some troubling situations with the wrong crowd.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): lacy

In lacy, Rodrigo explores a simultaneous jealousy and infatuation with the titular subject as she describes the "sweetest torture" of Lacy's presence. This envy and obsession connect to the insecure side of Libras, who often rely a bit too heavily on outside validation with their ultra-attentive nature.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): get him back!

A classic Scorpio is mysterious and, at times, manipulative — traits that are on full display in get him back! The track perfectly illustrates the sign's temperamental nature as Rodrigo toys with plotting both revenge on and reunion with a jilted lover.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): love is embarassing

Rodrigo addresses the seemingly endless cycle of hope and disappointment in love with love is embarrassing, a tune that will hit home with the hyper-aware Sagittarius. The song perfectly captures the sign's ability to practically judge a romantic situation while not being able to stop their heart's pull, even when that judgment encourages otherwise.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): making the bed

The ambitious Capricorn will connect immediately with making the bed and its contemplation on life after achieving a goal you'd always strived for. A clear reflection on the swift success of Rodrigo's debut, SOUR, making the bed embodies the simultaneous glory and pitfall of finally earning what you wanted.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): teenage dream

GUTS' devastating final track teenage dream depicts the reality of adolescence through the eyes of someone who had to grow up too soon. The ever-pragmatic and independent Aquarius will relate to the song's fears about wasting time and not living up to expectations as you grow older.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): logical

The empathetic Pisces knows the pain of trusting someone who didn't deserve it all too well, as described in logical. The song speaks to putting emotion over reason, something a Pisces will remember doing one too many times while in love.