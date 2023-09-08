Olivia Rodrigo drops major GUTS surprise ahead of album's release
New York, New York - Just days before the release of her sophomore album, Olivia Rodrigo has treated fans to an epic surprise in throwback style.
On Friday, the 20-year-old singer will drop GUTS, the highly- anticipated follow-up to her Grammy-winning debut album, SOUR.
Rodrigo teased the album's release with an adorable throwback video on Instagram featuring herself as a youngster singing in her bedroom.
But the day's treats didn't end there, as the former Disney+ star unveiled a trailer for GUTS in old-school infomercial style.
The advertisement revealed that the original 12-song tracklist wasn't all, as a deluxe edition of GUTS will feature four more tracks, which are titled obsessed, scared of my guitar, stranger, and girl i've always been.
Rodrigo has been hinting at a more rock-heavy and mature vibe for her second LP, with hit singles vampire and bad idea right? giving fans a glimpse of the record's campy and emotional spin on growing pains and heartbreak.
Ahead of GUTS' release, the traitor artist chatted with fellow musician Phoebe Bridgers, revealing that touring plans remain in flux as she figures out how she wants to approach it this time around.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo