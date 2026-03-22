Olivia Rodrigo teases new album release and tells fans they'll be "rewarded soon"
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has officially moved on from the GUTS era, and a third studio album appears to be right around the corner.
Since wrapping her world tour in 2025, the pop star has been dropping hints through everything from hotline voicemails to freshly painted walls in Los Angeles – and fans are paying close attention!
At her final festival performance at Osheago in Montreal, the 23-year-old artist walked on-stage wearing a red T-shirt with a glittered number three on the front, widely interpreted as a nod to her next album, per Elle.
She continued wearing red frequently in the weeks that followed, including at Wimbledon in July 2025.
Updates to her official website only fueled the rumors, as fans spotted a shift in the color scheme from purple – closely tied to both SOUR and GUTS – to red, with even her butterfly logo adopting the new hue.
The understated rebrand suggested a deliberate pivot, hinting at a new era ahead of an upcoming release.
In a recent British Vogue interview, Olivia shed the most light yet on what to expect musically.
The album is shaping up to be a collection of "sad love songs" with dance and orchestral elements woven in.
She has also described the material as more mature, noting that as she grows as a person and gains new perspectives, it naturally shows up in her songwriting.
Producer Dan Nigro confirmed the project is in its final stages in a February 2026 Instagram post, with Olivia cheekily commenting on the "palpable stress" visible on their faces in the studio photo.
When is Olivia Rodrigo's new album coming out?
No release date has been officially announced, but all signs point to it happening soon.
On March 20, the deja vu artist's fan hotline was updated with a cryptic message, telling callers their patience would be "rewarded soon" and to "expect true clarity and renewal just after the pink moon."
The pink moon is set to occur on April 1, 2026 – meaning fans may not have to wait much longer!
Around the same time, a new logo featuring her initials began popping up on walls across Los Angeles, while her website's color palette shifted from red to soft pink shortly after.
She even leaned into the hue herself, stepping out in pink at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.
The LA wall was later updated to include the word "love" alongside her OR logo, which has fans thinking the album could be titled LOVE – or something similar.
Meanwhile, a fan in London reportedly spotted a heart-shaped lock bearing the same logo with the word "April" written on it, adding even more fuel to the fire.
Back in October 2025, Olivia told Nylon that "2026 is going to be a busy year," and it looks like she meant it!
Cover photo: Collage: AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & X/@DailyRodrigo