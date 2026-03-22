Olivia Rodrigo teases new album release and tells fans they'll be "rewarded soon"

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has officially moved on from the GUTS era, and a third studio album appears to be right around the corner.

Olivia Rodrigo has been dropping hints about her third studio album, with a mysterious "love" mural appearing in Los Angeles. © Collage: AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & X/@DailyRodrigo

Since wrapping her world tour in 2025, the pop star has been dropping hints through everything from hotline voicemails to freshly painted walls in Los Angeles – and fans are paying close attention!

At her final festival performance at Osheago in Montreal, the 23-year-old artist walked on-stage wearing a red T-shirt with a glittered number three on the front, widely interpreted as a nod to her next album, per Elle.

She continued wearing red frequently in the weeks that followed, including at Wimbledon in July 2025.

Updates to her official website only fueled the rumors, as fans spotted a shift in the color scheme from purple – closely tied to both SOUR and GUTS – to red, with even her butterfly logo adopting the new hue.

The understated rebrand suggested a deliberate pivot, hinting at a new era ahead of an upcoming release.

In a recent British Vogue interview, Olivia shed the most light yet on what to expect musically.

The album is shaping up to be a collection of "sad love songs" with dance and orchestral elements woven in.

She has also described the material as more mature, noting that as she grows as a person and gains new perspectives, it naturally shows up in her songwriting.

Producer Dan Nigro confirmed the project is in its final stages in a February 2026 Instagram post, with Olivia cheekily commenting on the "palpable stress" visible on their faces in the studio photo.