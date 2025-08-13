Olivia Rodrigo drops a major clue about her next album era!

Olivia Rodrigo has changed up the look of her website, potentially hinting that she's planning to start a new album era – sans her signature purple hue! © IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

The 22-year-old pop star has officially bid farewell to the GUTS era after finishing her last leg of shows on its accompanying world tour.

On Tuesday, eagle-eyed Livies noticed that the singer's official website had changed its look, adding red-colored tabs and swapping out her trademark purple logo for a red one.

Purple defined Olivia's first two album eras – SOUR and GUTS – but she's been dropping plenty of hints about swapping to red for her third record.

On her GUTS World Tour (Spilled) run, Olivia debuted new visuals that prominently featured dark red, potentially foreshadowing what's to come.

And it isn't crazy to think the Grammy winner might drop another record by the end of the year, as Olivia has been on a cycle of dropping albums every other year with 2021's SOUR and 2023's GUTS.

Olivia reflected on the end of her second album era on Tuesday in a post announcing the brand-new GUTS tour book, which is now available for pre-order.