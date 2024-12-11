Olivia Rodrigo reflects on GUTS and teases music direction for next album

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo spilled her guts about her sophomore album and teased where she wants to take her music career next in a new interview.

Olivia Rodrigo spilled her guts about her sophomore album and teased where she wants to take her music career next in a new interview. © IMAGO / Future Image

In a chat with Harper's Bazaar published Tuesday, the 21-year-old singer reflected on her sophomore album, GUTS, which was released last September.

"I feel really proud of GUTS, listening to it a year later," Olivia said. "It represents a time in my life where I did so much growing and learning, both in my personal life and in my songwriting.

"It makes me feel happy to know I'll always have a time capsule of that period."

Both her debut, SOUR, and GUTS touched heavily on her emotional state at the time of songwriting, and that's something Olivia says won't change as she approaches her third record.

"I love trying to distill my emotions into songs," she told the magazine. "It's one of my favorite things in the world, and I hope in the future, I'll continue to make albums that are fresh and exciting to me creatively."

While GUTS may be a year old, the get him back! singer is still enjoying the era on the road.