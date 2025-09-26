Olivia Rodrigo's "love" photo dump sparks theories about new album

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo got fans talking with a new photo dump showing off her post-tour adventures!

Olivia Rodrigo showed off her adventure with friends in a post-tour photo dump. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@oliviarodrigo

The 22-year-old proved she's enjoying her time off after a lengthy tour run with a series of snaps shared via Instagram on Tuesday.

"love & wishes," Olivia wrote in the caption, along with a few flower emojis.

The post included photos of longtime pals Iris Apatow and Madison Hu, as well as a few snaps that appeared to be from a trip to the UK – perhaps a visit to see her boyfriend Louis Partridge?



Of course, it wouldn't be an Olivia Rodrigo comment section without fans speculating about her anticipated third album, and some even guessed that the caption could be a major tease about OR3.

"OR3 IS CALLED LOVE. LOVE IS [FOUR] LETTERS AND ITS ON THE 3RD SLIDE," one fan wrote, referring to the singer's trend of four-letter album titles.

"Wait, what about the album being called wish??" another guessed.

Adding some more fuel to the fire is a photo of Olivia rocking a red dress with black lace trim, as the Grammy winner has dropped several hints about ditching her signature purple hue for red on her next album.