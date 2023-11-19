Rihanna makes heart-racing appearance at F1 Grand Prix in Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada - Start your engines! Rihanna pulled up to this year's Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix with her boo A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna posed with fans while attending the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@gabgonebad

Vroom vroom!

The 35-year-old Fenty mogul and her baby daddy turned heads when they arrived together at the star-studded motor racing event held at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit on Saturday.

RiRi's fashionable look oozed rockstar vibes, with the mom of two sporting a black leather jacket with a black hoodie half-unzipped to reveal a black bra and a pair of metallic-gray Balenciaga pantaleggings.

The We Found Love singer is still rocking her blonde tresses, which were styled in sexy loose waves and later seen in a sky-high bun. She completed the look with black visor shades and a silver embellished choker.

Meanwhile, the ASAP Forever rapper, who shares two sons with RiRi, was photographed wearing dark denim jeans, a white T-shirt, light jacket, plus orange and gray racing gloves.

Rihanna posed with fans for pics at the event and was even caught on camera wearing a headset while watching the race.