Is Rihanna pregnant again? RiRi and A$AP Rocky spotted as questions swirl

Rihanna has been spotted after welcoming her second son with A$AP Rocky, who's currently on trial for assault charges. But is another baby on the way?

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna has turned heads once again with a new stunning hair 'do and flying solo – amid whispers she could be pregnant once again!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky (l) were seen out separately amid the rapper's legal issues.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky (l) were seen out separately amid the rapper's legal issues.  © Collage: EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/badgalriri

The 35-year-old hot mama debuted a cozy, chic look while being seen solo for the first time in a while.

She was captured chatting with friends without her beau A$AP Rocky at a private members-only club at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Thursday.

RiRi hit LA with new straight blonde locks while rocking a gray hoodie, designer gray jeans, and a long camel coat.

Britney Spears explains how she met "most iconic pop woman of our generation" Taylor Swift in Insta throwback pics
Taylor Swift Britney Spears explains how she met "most iconic pop woman of our generation" Taylor Swift in Insta throwback pics

But the fashionable sighting sparked all sorts of chatter, as the Diamonds singer's baby daddy was also seen separately elsewhere.

Is there trouble between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky? Or a baby on the way?

A$AP Rocky was spotted in his first court appearance for a 2021 assault charge a day earlier. The rapper, born Rakim Mayers, has been charged with two counts of assault with a firearm.

Following his court appearance, he was seen walking down the street alone while sporting matching gray jeans, and a jacket.

RiRi and Rocky have rarely been photographed apart these days, which made their solo sightings seem a bit odd to fans.

The parents, who just welcomed their second child Riot Rose months ago, also oddly sparked pregnancy rumors on Monday after a pic of a pregnant RiRi from earlier this year went viral.

Is a third baby on the way for the couple, or have they hit a rocky road? Time will tell if either are true.

Cover photo: Collage: EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/badgalriri

More on Rihanna: