Is Rihanna pregnant again? RiRi and A$AP Rocky spotted as questions swirl
Los Angeles, California - Rihanna has turned heads once again with a new stunning hair 'do and flying solo – amid whispers she could be pregnant once again!
The 35-year-old hot mama debuted a cozy, chic look while being seen solo for the first time in a while.
She was captured chatting with friends without her beau A$AP Rocky at a private members-only club at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Thursday.
RiRi hit LA with new straight blonde locks while rocking a gray hoodie, designer gray jeans, and a long camel coat.
But the fashionable sighting sparked all sorts of chatter, as the Diamonds singer's baby daddy was also seen separately elsewhere.
Is there trouble between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky? Or a baby on the way?
A$AP Rocky was spotted in his first court appearance for a 2021 assault charge a day earlier. The rapper, born Rakim Mayers, has been charged with two counts of assault with a firearm.
Following his court appearance, he was seen walking down the street alone while sporting matching gray jeans, and a jacket.
RiRi and Rocky have rarely been photographed apart these days, which made their solo sightings seem a bit odd to fans.
The parents, who just welcomed their second child Riot Rose months ago, also oddly sparked pregnancy rumors on Monday after a pic of a pregnant RiRi from earlier this year went viral.
Is a third baby on the way for the couple, or have they hit a rocky road? Time will tell if either are true.
