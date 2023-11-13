Is Rihanna pregnant again? RiRi and A$AP Rocky spotted as questions swirl

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna has turned heads once again with a new stunning hair 'do and flying solo – amid whispers she could be pregnant once again!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky (l) were seen out separately amid the rapper's legal issues. © Collage: EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/badgalriri

The 35-year-old hot mama debuted a cozy, chic look while being seen solo for the first time in a while.

She was captured chatting with friends without her beau A$AP Rocky at a private members-only club at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Thursday.

RiRi hit LA with new straight blonde locks while rocking a gray hoodie, designer gray jeans, and a long camel coat.

But the fashionable sighting sparked all sorts of chatter, as the Diamonds singer's baby daddy was also seen separately elsewhere.