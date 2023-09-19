Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reveal first look at baby boy Riot Rose!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made their official debut as a family of four as the couple introduced their one-month-old son Riot Rose in new pics!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out as a family of four in new pics that showed their adorable baby boy Riot Rose!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have made their debut as a family of four as they reveal the first look at their baby boy, Riot Rose.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have made their debut as a family of four as they reveal the first look at their baby boy, Riot Rose.  © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & USA TODAY Network

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old Fenty mogul and her longtime rapper boo introduced the world to their newest son!

The snaps, obtained by PEOPLE, featured the couple's newborn son and his 16-month-old big brother RZA.

The pics showed baby Riot being sweetly held by RiRi while rocking a fashionable fit that consisted of a pink hat, matching overalls, and tan boots.

How to solve Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) Google vault puzzle
Taylor Swift How to solve Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) Google vault puzzle

Additional snaps highlighted the family bonding with the newborn at home, with the couple being photographed playing with Riot as he lay on a blanket while wearing a pink sweatsuit and white knee socks.

As for the proud parents, the Umbrella singer stunned in a denim jacket and navy leggings while her partner, who was captured carrying their son RZA on his shoulders, wore a white tank under a green flannel and jeans.

The first look at baby Riot comes after Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their second son in August!

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & USA TODAY Network

More on Rihanna: