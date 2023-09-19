Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reveal first look at baby boy Riot Rose!

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out as a family of four in new pics that showed their adorable baby boy Riot Rose!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have made their debut as a family of four as they reveal the first look at their baby boy, Riot Rose. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & USA TODAY Network

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old Fenty mogul and her longtime rapper boo introduced the world to their newest son!

The snaps, obtained by PEOPLE, featured the couple's newborn son and his 16-month-old big brother RZA.

The pics showed baby Riot being sweetly held by RiRi while rocking a fashionable fit that consisted of a pink hat, matching overalls, and tan boots.

Additional snaps highlighted the family bonding with the newborn at home, with the couple being photographed playing with Riot as he lay on a blanket while wearing a pink sweatsuit and white knee socks.

As for the proud parents, the Umbrella singer stunned in a denim jacket and navy leggings while her partner, who was captured carrying their son RZA on his shoulders, wore a white tank under a green flannel and jeans.