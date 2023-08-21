Did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky secretly welcome a baby boy?

Los Angeles, California - In a twist of events, Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky reportedly welcomed their second child earlier this month, and it's not a baby girl!

Rihanna (r.) and partner A$AP Rocky have reportedly welcomed a baby boy, contrary to earlier reports that the star already gave birth to a baby girl. © THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Rocky, Rihanna, RZA, and R...?

Contrary to initial reports that indicated the birth of a baby girl earlier this month, the two lovebirds have welcomed another baby boy, per TMZ.



Sources revealed that the little one made his arrival on August 3, marking the couple's latest addition to their growing family.

The baby's name reportedly starts with the letter "R," maintaining a connection to the couple's naming tradition as he joins older brother RZA.

Back in February, during the Super Bowl halftime show performance that rocked viewers worldwide, Rihanna shared the exciting news of her second pregnancy.

Fans initially expected a girl based on posts from the 35-year-old's social media feed, which seemed like a nod to her second baby's sex.