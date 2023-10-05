Rihanna debuts new hair color as she hits the town with A$AP Rocky

New York, New York - Rihanna shut down the streets of NYC for her boo A$AP Rocky's birthday!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had a stylish night out for the rapper's 35th birthday. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Screenshot/X/riihsmybih

The 35-year-old Fenty mogul reminded fans why she's the GOAT when it comes to fashion!

RiRi was spotted with her longtime partner for the first time since the pair welcomed their second baby boy, reportedly named Riot Rose.

The Love on the Brain singer rocked an all-black, monochromatic fit that featured a tulle top over a pair of pants, boots, and a cropped bomber jacket.

She completed the savvy street-style look with new, lighter hair styled in a chic bun while also sporting large gold hoops, black Gucci sunglasses, and a stunning crystal choker.

Meanwhile, the birthday boy's look consisted of a white shirt underneath a gray top, baggy, light-wash jeans, and a layered, boxy tartan suit jacket over both.

The stylish couples' little ones, including their one-year-old son RZA, weren't with the two for their night out, but even working parents need a break!