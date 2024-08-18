Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan's romance status revealed amid split chatter

Los Angeles, California - Insiders have spilled the secrets of Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan's romance amid rumors that the stars have called it quits.

Insiders have spilled the secrets of Sabrina Carpenter (r.) and Barry Keoghan's romance amid rumors that the stars have called it quits. © Screenshot/Instagram/@keoghan92

After breakup rumors hit the internet on Saturday, a source dished to People on Sunday that the two are "on and off."

Amid the split speculation, Barry seemingly shut the convo down by giving Sabrina's latest Instagram post, which was a sultry alternative cover to her new album Short 'N Sweet, a like.

Though they've been linked since last year, the two haven't ever confirmed the status of their romance publicly.

In June, the 25-year-old singer asked to "skirt" around a question referring to Barry as her boyfriend in an interview with Rolling Stone.

The two haven't been seen out together since that month, and an anonymous tip to celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi got tongues wagging that their rumored love story was over.

Despite not being consistently official, Sabrina gave the 31-year-old Saltburn actor a starring role in the music video for her hit single, Please Please Please.