Sabrina Carpenter spills the tea on Taylor Swift friendship, boyfriend Barry Keoghan, and more!
Los Angeles, California - Singer Sabrina Carpenter let fans in on the juicy insider knowledge they've been dying to hear about her bestie Taylor Swift, boyfriend Barry Keoghan, and Sabrina's viral hit song Espresso!
First things first – the Taylor Swift of it all.
In a Tuesday interview with Variety, the Nonsense artist said, "[Taylor Swift] is one my best, best friends and we grab dinner or text and catch up like you would with your best friend."
Then she was asked what her boyfriend Irish actor Barry Keoghan thought of her cheeky song Please Please Please – remember, he co-starred in the music video with Sabrina!
"He loved the song. He’s obsessed with the lyrics, and I’m so grateful for that," she answered.
"I don’t want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation. So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special."
Why Sabrina Carpenter almost didn't release Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter also explained that her record label hadn't been all that interested in releasing her mega-hit single Espresso, which is reportedly the third fastest song in history to reach one billion streams.
"I was completely alone in wanting to release 'Espresso,'" she said.
"Not so much from my immediate team. But when it came to 'the powers above,' there was a lot of questioning behind whether it made sense," she continued.
"But they trusted me in the end, and I was happy that I believed in myself at that moment."
Looks like revenge is best served frappé.
The Feather singer also promoted her upcoming album, Short n' Sweet, which is set to drop on August 23.
"It’s my second 'big girl' album; it’s a companion but it’s not the same," she said.
"When it comes to having full creative control and being a full-fledged adult, I would consider this a sophomore album."
