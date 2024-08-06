Sabrina Carpenter spills the tea on Taylor Swift friendship, boyfriend Barry Keoghan, and more!

Los Angeles, California - Singer Sabrina Carpenter let fans in on the juicy insider knowledge they've been dying to hear about her bestie Taylor Swift , boyfriend Barry Keoghan, and Sabrina's viral hit song Espresso!

Sabrina Carpenter (c.) let fans in on the juicy insider knowledge they've been dying to hear about bestie Taylor Swift (r.), boyfriend Barry Keoghan (l.), and her hit song Espresso! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter, ANDRE DIAS NOBRE / AFP, & ZOULERAH NORDDINE / AFP

First things first – the Taylor Swift of it all.

In a Tuesday interview with Variety, the Nonsense artist said, "[Taylor Swift] is one my best, best friends and we grab dinner or text and catch up like you would with your best friend."



Then she was asked what her boyfriend Irish actor Barry Keoghan thought of her cheeky song Please Please Please – remember, he co-starred in the music video with Sabrina!

"He loved the song. He’s obsessed with the lyrics, and I’m so grateful for that," she answered.

"I don’t want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation. So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special."