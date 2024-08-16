Have Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan broken up?

Los Angeles, California - Rumors of a split between Sabrina Carpenter and actor Barry Keoghan have sent fans into a meltdown, but is there any truth to the chatter?

Sabrina Carpenter (r.) and Barry Keoghan have allegedly called it quits, according to a blind item shared by DeuxMoi. © Collage: Amy Sussman & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Please, please, please, don't prove DeuxMoi's right!

On Friday, social media was sent ablaze with the alleged news that Sabrina and Barry had called off their romance.

The rumors were kick-started by notorious celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi, which shared a screenshot of a blind item claiming that the two had indeed broken up.

Other than the anonymous tip, there seems to be no concrete evidence of a split between the stars, who first got together in late 2023.

Sabrina and Barry haven't been seen in public together since a night out in London back in June, but the 25-year-old singer did dish on their romance in some comments made earlier this month.