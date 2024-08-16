Have Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan broken up?
Los Angeles, California - Rumors of a split between Sabrina Carpenter and actor Barry Keoghan have sent fans into a meltdown, but is there any truth to the chatter?
Please, please, please, don't prove DeuxMoi's right!
On Friday, social media was sent ablaze with the alleged news that Sabrina and Barry had called off their romance.
The rumors were kick-started by notorious celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi, which shared a screenshot of a blind item claiming that the two had indeed broken up.
Other than the anonymous tip, there seems to be no concrete evidence of a split between the stars, who first got together in late 2023.
Sabrina and Barry haven't been seen in public together since a night out in London back in June, but the 25-year-old singer did dish on their romance in some comments made earlier this month.
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan hit with new split rumors
Speaking with Variety about Barry's appearance in her Please, Please, Please music video, Sabrina said, "He's obsessed with the lyrics, and I'm so grateful for that."
She went on to call the 31-year-old "one of the best actors of this generation."
While DeuxMoi does always seem to be at the scene of the pop culture crime, it's certainly worth taking the latest tea with a grain of salt!
In the meantime, fans can look forward to Sabrina's anticipated new album, Short 'N Sweet, dropping next Friday.
Cover photo: Collage: Amy Sussman & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP