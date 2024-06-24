Sabrina Carpenter reaches major career milestone with Please Please Please!

Los Angeles, California - Rising pop star Sabrina Carpenter has finally secured her first No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Sabrina Carpenter earned a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for her new song Please Please Please. © Collage: REUTERS & Screenshot/Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter

'Brina is shooting for the stars!

On Monday, the 25-year-old's latest song Please Please Please debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart, as reported by Billboard.

The song was released at the beginning of June, and Sabrina sang it live at Governors Ball in New York City the following day.

She also released a funky retro-inspired music video starring her incredibly talented boyfriend, actor Barry Keoghan.

Per the outlet, the song reached over 50.9 million streams in a single week.

"Oh she's becoming pop royalty… QUICK," one fan wrote on X.

Another stan said, "New main pop girl."

Among her rising pop stardom success, the Disney Channel alum has been upping her fashion game and giving fans everything they could ever wish for – including a US tour to promote her new album!