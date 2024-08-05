Did Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan just break up?

Los Angeles, California - Rising star Sabrina Carpenter and her boyfriend actor Barry Keoghan have been together for a bit, but is it all over? Fans sure seem to think so!

Why do fans think that the Espresso singer and her boo are kaput?

Well, it all comes down to a cheeky Tuesday TikTok post.

The TikTok is set against the catchy refrains of Sabrina's hit song Please Please Please, whose music video featured Barry in the role of a bad boy boyfriend.

The TikTok video shows Sabrina waving goodbye with overlay text reading, "me saying goodbye to him bc i wasn't his #1 streamed artist."

This could just be a tongue-in-cheek joke from the singer – the two reportedly still follow one another on socials – but the comments section is filled with concerned fans!

"OH BARRY WHEN I CATCH YOU," wrote one fan as another added that they "ran to the Instagram on all fours to see if Barry got the boot."



Even some big brand accounts got in on the fun!

"He'll be that me EX-presso," wrote the official account of restaurant chain Jimmy John's.

"Table for ONE please," added the account for Denny's Diner.