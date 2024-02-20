Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter hit the town amid The Eras Tour in Australia
Sydney, Australia - Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter enjoyed a dinner date on the town on their latest night off from The Eras Tour in Australia.
After traveling from Melbourne to Sydney for their next stops on the sold-out concert series, the singers stepped out for a girls' night on Tuesday.
Taylor continued her recent trend of preppy fashion with a black, corset-style top with a pleated brown skit.
She wore her hair in its natural curls and opted for a peach shade of lipstick rather than her signature red.
Sabrina, meanwhile, kept up her flirty fashion with a red mini-dress featuring white polka-dots and matching lace trim.
The 24-year-old Feather artist is Taylor's only opening act for her shows down under, with the pair set to continue the joint run through March 9 in Singapore.
Sabrina Carpenter continues opening slot on The Eras Tour
Following Sabrina's exit in March, The Eras Tour will take a two-month hiatus, with the highly-anticipated release of The Tortured Poets Department coming in April before shows resume in May.
Paramore will take over as the supporting act in Europe and the UK, while Gracie Abrams is set to rejoin The Eras Tour in North America this fall.
In the meantime, Sabrina and Taylor will play four nights at Sydney's Accor Stadium starting on Friday, February 23.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / AAP