Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter hit the town amid The Eras Tour in Australia

Sydney, Australia - Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter enjoyed a dinner date on the town on their latest night off from The Eras Tour in Australia.

After traveling from Melbourne to Sydney for their next stops on the sold-out concert series, the singers stepped out for a girls' night on Tuesday.

Taylor continued her recent trend of preppy fashion with a black, corset-style top with a pleated brown skit.

She wore her hair in its natural curls and opted for a peach shade of lipstick rather than her signature red.

Sabrina, meanwhile, kept up her flirty fashion with a red mini-dress featuring white polka-dots and matching lace trim.

The 24-year-old Feather artist is Taylor's only opening act for her shows down under, with the pair set to continue the joint run through March 9 in Singapore.