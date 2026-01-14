Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and more star in explosive Euphoria season 3 trailer

Los Angeles, California - The wait for Euphoria season 3 is almost over, and a new trailer has revealed the first look at Zendaya , Sydney Sweeney, and more returning stars in the TV show's latest installment.

Zendaya (l.) and Sydney Sweeney return as Rue and Cassie, respectively, in season 3 of Euphoria. © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/HBO Max

On Wednesday, HBO unveiled the first trailer for the drama's much-delayed third season, which is set to debut on April 12.

In the clip, fans get a peek at each of the main characters as they navigate the "real world" outside of high school.

Five years after the events of season 2, Rue (Zendaya) is still scrambling to pay off her drug debt, while Cassie (Sweeney) is now engaged to Nate (Jacob Elordi) and seemingly working as an OnlyFans model.

Also featured in the trailer are Maddy (Alexa Demie), Lexi (Maude Apatow), and Jules (Hunter Schafer).

Season 3 is set to welcome a few new additions to the cast, including Sharon Stone, Natasha Lyonne, Rosalía, and even YouTuber Trisha Paytas.

Euphoria has been off the air since early 2022, with its latest season being plagued by multiple delays.

Insiders revealed that there had been creative disagreements over where to take the show, with Zendaya herself even reportedly pitching ideas that were ultimately shot down by the network.