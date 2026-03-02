Sydney Sweeney flashes bottom in risqué SYRN lingerie promo! Is it enough to save her career?

Los Angeles, California - Sydney Sweeney got cheeky for her new SYRN fashion campaign!

Sydney Sweeney bared it all for her brand Syrn's newest collection, Do What Makes You Naked. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/syrn & Michael Stewart / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Fresh off her latest Hollywood stint, the White Lotus alum dropped an eye-raising promo for the lingerie's new collection coming on March 4.

Sydney was captured sitting on the back of the chair in nothing but a cheeky, black thong and matching sheer tights while holding bras and tank tops in the air.

The Instagram post's caption dished that the underwear is from the Do What Makes You Naked collection and describes the line as "seamless Stretch fabric that's soft, stretchy and made to move without thinking about it."

The 28-year-old further teased that launch with a behind-the-scenes clip on her Instagram Stories where she made several acrobatic poses in the shape wear.

When it comes to Syrn, Sydney has certainly pulled out all the stops – and almost broke the law.