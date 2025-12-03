Sydney Sweeney stuns with dramatic gown and new 'do at The Housemaid premiere!
New York, New York - Sydney Sweeney stunned at the premiere for The Housemaid alongside her co-star Amanda Seyfried!
The 28-year-old switched up her 'do for the premiere of the upcoming psychological thriller, which is based on Frieda McFadden's hit novel.
For the screening, Sydney slayed the red carpet in a cleavage-baring silver Miu Miu gown that featured a small bow at the top and a cinched waist.
The White Lotus alum wore her hair in long, loose curls and accessorized the plunging dress with a white, feather boa and diamond earrings.
Amanda also gave Old Hollywood vibes in a sleeveless, pink Versace gown that included fabric ruching at the waist, which created a diamond-shape illusion at the bottom.
In the film, Sydney plays the struggling Millie, who becomes the new housemaid for a wealthy – yet suspicious – couple, portrayed by the Mean Girls alum and Brandon Sklenar.
It was nearly a month ago that the Euphoria star shocked fans with her chopped bob at the premiere for the sports biopic, Christy.
Will Sydney continue switching up her style for her next red carpet premieres? Stay tuned!
And be sure discover what lies behind closed doors when The Housemaid hits theaters on December 19.
Cover photo: Collage: Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP