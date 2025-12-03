Sydney Sweeney stuns with dramatic gown and new 'do at The Housemaid premiere!

New York, New York - Sydney Sweeney stunned at the premiere for The Housemaid alongside her co- star Amanda Seyfried!

Sydney Sweeney wowed fans with her stunning gown for the New York premiere of The Housemaid. © DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 28-year-old switched up her 'do for the premiere of the upcoming psychological thriller, which is based on Frieda McFadden's hit novel.

For the screening, Sydney slayed the red carpet in a cleavage-baring silver Miu Miu gown that featured a small bow at the top and a cinched waist.

The White Lotus alum wore her hair in long, loose curls and accessorized the plunging dress with a white, feather boa and diamond earrings.

Amanda also gave Old Hollywood vibes in a sleeveless, pink Versace gown that included fabric ruching at the waist, which created a diamond-shape illusion at the bottom.

In the film, Sydney plays the struggling Millie, who becomes the new housemaid for a wealthy – yet suspicious – couple, portrayed by the Mean Girls alum and Brandon Sklenar.

It was nearly a month ago that the Euphoria star shocked fans with her chopped bob at the premiere for the sports biopic, Christy.