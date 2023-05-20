Did Taylor Swift shade ex Joe Alwyn with latest Eras Tour surprise songs?

Foxborough, Massachusetts - Taylor Swift graced the stage in Foxborough on Friday night for her latest stop on The Eras Tour , and her surprise songs for the evening have raised a few eyebrows among fans.

Fans are speculating that Taylor Swift (r) may have alluded to some drama in her recent split from Joe Alwyn with Friday night's surprise songs on The Eras Tour. © Collage: Craig Barritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

The 33-year-old performed her first of three shows at Gillette Stadium on Friday, once again playing two surprise acoustic songs toward the end of her three-hour set.

The night's picks were Should've Said No, from her self-titled debut album, and Better Man, a vault track from Red (Taylor's Version).

While the fan favorites certainly pleased concertgoers, some are speculating on Swift's motivations for picking these tracks in particular.

Should've Said No is a pretty scathing break-up anthem in which the narrator slams an ex for cheating.

Similarly, Better Man expresses remorse for a relationship that came to an end with the lyrics, "We might still be in love if you were a better man."

The combo has led some Swifties to speculate the choices may have been a shady nod to her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, whom she split from last month.