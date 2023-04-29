How to stream Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift fans who weren't able to snag tickets to The Eras Tour can keep up with the shows thanks to fellow fans on social media.

Atlanta, Georgia - While there's nothing better than seeing Taylor Swift in person, Swifties can enjoy The Eras Tour from the comfort of their own home thanks to their fellow fans!

Taylor Swift fans lucky enough to attend The Eras Tour have streamed the show live on TikTok for Swifties at home. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP The 33-year-old singer is hitting stadiums across the US for a 52-show concert series celebrating each of her musical eras. The highly anticipated tour kicked off on March 17 and will run through August. Swift is joined by a number of impressive opening acts, including Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams, and more, making the shows even more special. Ticket sales for The Eras Tour were some of the most competitive in history, and many Swifties weren't lucky enough to snag tickets. Thankfully, fans still have the chance to experience the show through the magic of social media!

Is there a live stream for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour?

TikTok offers a special Eras Tour tab for Taylor Swift fans. © IMAGO / MediaPunch While there's no official live stream for The Eras Tour, Swifties can combat their FOMO by turning to TikTok. Each night of the show, a number of concertgoers have been going live on the app, streaming the show from their perspective for fans at home to enjoy. Most only stream for short portions of the show, so you may have to hop around a bit throughout the concert. TikTok's algorithm often comes to the rescue in this regard, as it will usually push you to another Eras Tour stream after the one you were watching ends. The app even has its own page for The Eras Tour with a special blue background, a photo of Swift, and tabs for each location she's performed at appearing when users type "eras tour" in the search bar. Of course, the most-streamed portion of the show is always the surprise songs. Since these don't repeat, Swifties with tickets to future dates will want to tune in to know what's been knocked off their list of possibilities.