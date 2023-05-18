What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour in Foxborough?
Foxborough, Massachusetts - Taylor Swift is bringing The Eras Tour to Massachusetts, and fans are already busy trying to predict what her surprise songs will be.
The 33-year-old will perform three shows at Gillette Stadium on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with the support of opening acts Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams, and GAYLE.
As always, Swifties are eagerly awaiting the next batch of surprise songs. With the Anti-Hero singer's promise not to repeat any (with the exception of songs from Midnights), fans without tickets to this weekend's shows are perhaps the most concerned of all.
With many correctly predicting the performance of gold rush in Philadelphia last weekend, fans are back at it again as they propose their theories about which songs Swift will pick.
The clear top prediction is Long Live, from her third album (and next re-recording), Speak Now.
As for why this is the frontrunner, the story goes back to the Fearless era, when Swift took the stage at Gillette Stadium for the very first time - her first headlining show at an NFL stadium. The show inspired her to write Long Live, which is an ode to her fans and the magical memories she's shared with them on tour.
It seems that this is a likely prediction, and fans are praying for another rain show to recreate her iconic performance of Long Live in the pouring rain at Gillette over a decade ago.
Will Taylor Swift perform surprise songs from Lover at Gillette Stadium?
Of course, Long Live would account for only one of six surprise songs over the weekend, so there's plenty of extra space left for theorizing.
One Swiftie predicts that the Lavender Haze artist will perform at least one song from Lover, as Gillette Stadium was one of two US stops on the planned Lover Fest tour that was scrapped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Many other fans are anticipating Holy Ground, Getaway Car, The Way I Loved You, and Haunted, as the fan-favorite tracks may be played in honor of Swift's love for the venue.
Sunday's show will be extra sentimental for Swift, as it marks her 13th performance at Gillette, and Swifties know all too well that when the number 13 is involved, something special is coming!
