Is Taylor Swift "ready to commit" to a new romance with Matty Healy?

New York, New York - Taylor Swift may be surrounded by dating rumors at the moment, but is she really ready to move on after her recent breakup with Joe Alwyn ?

Taylor Swift (r) and Matty Healy are reportedly taking things slow, as the Anti-Hero singer is wary of committing to a new romance just a month after her breakup. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover Images & John Medina / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Last month, the 33-year-old's split from the British actor after six years together took fans by total surprise.

On May 3, The Sun reported that the Anti-Hero singer was seeing someone new: The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.



While many Swifties believed it to be tabloid gossip, the controversial singer did make several appearances at The Eras Tour shortly after, and the pair was spotted driving to Swift's Nashville condo after a concert.

As fans continue to freak out over the unexpected new couple, a source has told Us Weekly that the relationship isn't anything serious just yet.

Swift is reportedly uncertain if she's "ready to commit" to something new just a month after her split.

While things may not be super serious between them just yet, a source revealed to ET on Monday that the Lavender Haze artist "has a crush on Matty" and that the feeling is mutual.