Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seen "cuddling and kissing" during NYC date night

New York, New York - And by the way, Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are going out tonight!

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy (r) were spotted on an intimate New York City date night on Thursday amid romance rumors. © Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire & agefotostock

The rumors are terrible and cruel, but honey, most of them are true!

The 33-year-old seems to have confirmed her romance with The 1975 frontman with a chic Big Apple date night on Thursday.

In the snaps, Taylor and Matty were spotted holding hands while dining at Casa Cipriani in lower Manhattan.

Also spotted was Jack Antonoff, who reportedly "reconnected" the musicians recently, leading to the sparks-flying new romance.

Per TMZ, the evening was apparently a double date, as Jack's fiancée Margaret Qualley was also in attendance.

A source who was at the restaurant dished to Page Six that Matty and the Anti-Hero singer were "cuddling and kissing" throughout the outing.

As the photos quickly went viral, fans held nothing back in their reactions on social media.