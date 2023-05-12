Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seen "cuddling and kissing" during NYC date night
New York, New York - And by the way, Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are going out tonight!
The rumors are terrible and cruel, but honey, most of them are true!
The 33-year-old seems to have confirmed her romance with The 1975 frontman with a chic Big Apple date night on Thursday.
In the snaps, Taylor and Matty were spotted holding hands while dining at Casa Cipriani in lower Manhattan.
Also spotted was Jack Antonoff, who reportedly "reconnected" the musicians recently, leading to the sparks-flying new romance.
Per TMZ, the evening was apparently a double date, as Jack's fiancée Margaret Qualley was also in attendance.
A source who was at the restaurant dished to Page Six that Matty and the Anti-Hero singer were "cuddling and kissing" throughout the outing.
As the photos quickly went viral, fans held nothing back in their reactions on social media.
Fans react to Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's date night snaps
Between Matty's controversial habits and Taylor's shocking split from Joe Alwyn just last month, Swifties and fans of The 1975 alike are having a hard time wrapping their heads around the pairing.
"i need a new obsession to distract me from taylor and matty. i cannot let a 33 year old woman's love life ruin my whole day and summer," one fan said.
"fan project! we stage an intervention!" another joked.
Should the About You artist arrive in Philadelphia for The Eras Tour this weekend, it looks like even the most in-denial Swifties will finally have to surrender.
