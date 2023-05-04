Is Taylor Swift dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy?
Nashville, Tennessee - Taylor Swift can't seem to escape dating rumors following her split from Joe Alwyn, and her latest alleged beau has fans in quite the frenzy!
Is this the music industry's next big celebrity couple?
On Wednesday, a new report from The Sun sparked a social media meltdown with the bombshell claim that the newly-single 33-year-old is now dating The 1975 frontman, Matty Healy.
A source has told the outlet that the musicians are "madly in love" and even ready to go public with a surprise appearance by Matty at The Eras Tour in Nashville this weekend.
Though the Anti-Hero singer has been friendly with The 1975 for years, the report is rather hard to believe given Taylor's typical behavior when it comes to dating.
After years of intense scrutiny of her personal life, she kept her six-year relationship with Alwyn out of the public eye, so announcing her next relationship at her sold-out stadium tour would be out of character, to say the least.
The Sun also hasn't had the best track record lately when it comes to the Lavender Haze artist, as they also reported that she would be dropping Speak Now (Taylor's Version) before The Eras Tour kicked off in March, but fans are still waiting.
Regardless of whether there's any truth to the rumors, both Swifties and The 1975 stans (and their significant crossover population) are having quite a field day with the gossip.
Taylor Swift and The 1975 fans react to dating rumors
The news swiftly went viral after The Sun published the report as fans collectively freaked out online.
"huge day for the two most annoying fanbases on earth," one user tweeted.
"this is the megan fox and mgk for people who cry a lot," another said.
Given Matty's penchant for rather bizarre behavior (including eating raw meat on stage), many fans couldn't exactly wrap their heads around the supposed pairing.
"Yeah because matty healy could pull TAYLOR SWIFT let's be serious for a second," one fan joked.
Many Swifties also called out the invasion into Tay's personal life since the split.
"why does the media try to get taylor to go out with someone right away? cant a woman stay single? this is like the 3rd guy since the break up," a fan said.
Dating rumors aside, The Sun's article ignited discussions as to whether fans can still expect a potential crossover between Taylor and The 1975 during The Eras Tour.
Could Matty Healy be a special guest on The Eras Tour?
Matty showing up as a surprise guest - regardless of the romance rumors - is not out of the question, as Taylor herself gave a surprise performance at one of his band's shows in January.
The controversial singer has also revealed that The 1975 had originally collaborated with Taylor on Midnights, but their work didn't make the final cut.
With all of The Eras Tour's surprise guests so far being artists who have collaborated with her, it's definitely a possibility.
While Matty's potential appearance remains a wild card, many Swifties are theorizing that T. Swift will finally announce Speak Now (Taylor's Version) during her stint in Music City.
