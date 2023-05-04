Is Taylor Swift dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy?

Nashville, Tennessee - Taylor Swift can't seem to escape dating rumors following her split from Joe Alwyn, and her latest alleged beau has fans in quite the frenzy!

On Wednesday, The Sun published a report in which a source claimed Taylor Swift (l) is now dating Matty Healy after her recent split. © Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP & IMAGO / Future Image

Is this the music industry's next big celebrity couple?

On Wednesday, a new report from The Sun sparked a social media meltdown with the bombshell claim that the newly-single 33-year-old is now dating The 1975 frontman, Matty Healy.

A source has told the outlet that the musicians are "madly in love" and even ready to go public with a surprise appearance by Matty at The Eras Tour in Nashville this weekend.

Though the Anti-Hero singer has been friendly with The 1975 for years, the report is rather hard to believe given Taylor's typical behavior when it comes to dating.

After years of intense scrutiny of her personal life, she kept her six-year relationship with Alwyn out of the public eye, so announcing her next relationship at her sold-out stadium tour would be out of character, to say the least.

The Sun also hasn't had the best track record lately when it comes to the Lavender Haze artist, as they also reported that she would be dropping Speak Now (Taylor's Version) before The Eras Tour kicked off in March, but fans are still waiting.

Regardless of whether there's any truth to the rumors, both Swifties and The 1975 stans (and their significant crossover population) are having quite a field day with the gossip.