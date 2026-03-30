Is Niall Horan attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding? He says...

Vancouver, Canada - Niall Horan has seemingly spilled some interesting tea regarding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding!

Niall Horan (l.) playfully dodged questions about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's (r.) wedding during a recent interview. © Collage: Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / UPI Photo

The Irish singer was asked by host Katie Summers on Z95.3's Z Mornings with Katie & Ed if there are any weddings he plans on attending this year.

Niall responded while laughing, "There are loads of weddings to go to, I've got two weddings in a few weeks.

"So yeah, I know what you're getting at."

He playfully told Summers to "f**k off," but as the "annoying Swiftie in every room," she further pressed the 32-year-old about Taylor and Travis' nuptials.

Yet Niall didn't budge and added, "Yes, I'm going to some weddings. We'll see which ones I'm free for, I don't know."

The One Direction alum has been friends with the Ruin the Friendship hitmaker for years and even joined Taylor on stage at her Reputation Tour in 2018.