Is Niall Horan attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding? He says...
Vancouver, Canada - Niall Horan has seemingly spilled some interesting tea regarding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding!
The Irish singer was asked by host Katie Summers on Z95.3's Z Mornings with Katie & Ed if there are any weddings he plans on attending this year.
Niall responded while laughing, "There are loads of weddings to go to, I've got two weddings in a few weeks.
"So yeah, I know what you're getting at."
He playfully told Summers to "f**k off," but as the "annoying Swiftie in every room," she further pressed the 32-year-old about Taylor and Travis' nuptials.
Yet Niall didn't budge and added, "Yes, I'm going to some weddings. We'll see which ones I'm free for, I don't know."
The One Direction alum has been friends with the Ruin the Friendship hitmaker for years and even joined Taylor on stage at her Reputation Tour in 2018.
Taylor and Travis confirmed their engagement last summer and have been very secretive about their nuptials ever since.
Comedian Graham Norton previously claimed that he "signed a NDA" ahead of the event, but has recently clarified that he was only joking.
Cover photo: Collage: Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / UPI Photo