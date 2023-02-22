Niall Horan talks possible collabs with Harry Styles and Taylor Swift!

London, UK - Niall Horan is gearing up to drop his third album, and he's dishing on whether his new music might include collaborations with some seriously big stars – Harry Styles and Taylor Swift !

Niall Horan (c.) has spilled the tea about potential collaborations with his former bandmate Harry Styles and Taylor Swift. © Collage: Frederic J. Brown / AFP & Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & VALERIE MACON / AFP

In a unique interview, the 29-year-old dished on Styles and Swift while playing a game of Wrong Answers Only, in which he had to answer the questions with the opposite of the truth.

One Direction fans went into a frenzy after putting together some potential clues that appeared to hint at a Styles feature on his former bandmate's next album.

Horan, however, dismissed the speculation when asked about it during the interview with Capital.

"Are the TikTok rumors true? Are you collaborating with Harry again?" they asked.

"Yes," Horan said after a beat, suggesting the opposite as part of the game's rules.

Of course, any surprise feature would naturally be kept as under wraps as possible, so all hope might not be lost, and his slight hesitation before answering has continued to fuel rather unhinged theories that the collab is, in fact, in the works.

Styles notably shouted out Horan and the rest of the 1D boys during his speech at the BRIT Awards, and Horan also revealed that he and the As It Was singer exchanged messages after his big Grammys wins for Harry's House.

Though he played coy about Styles, Horan gushed over a potential collaboration with another big pop star!