What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour in Seattle?

Seattle, Washington - With just three cities left, the US leg of The Eras Tour will soon come to an end, but not before Taylor Swift blesses fans with some extra-special surprise songs !

Taylor Swift will play two nights at Lumen Field in Seattle on July 22 and 23. © collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old is heading to the West Coast to bid farewell to the sold-out stadium tour's US leg with two performances at Lumen Field in Seattle on July 22 and 23.

The weekend will mark HAIM's debut as an opening act on The Eras Tour, with Gracie Abrams returning in the first slot.

With HAIM's debut, no body, no crime would be an obvious surprise song prediction. However, Swift just may add the evermore track to the main setlist, based on her previous pattern.

On nights when Phoebe Bridgers opened the show on the East Coast, she joined the Anti-Hero artist during the Red era to perform their collaboration, Nothing New, so HAIM is likely to get the same treatment.

As for potential HAIM-inspired surprise songs that could be played on Friday, she may take things in a different direction with Gasoline, a song from the band's 2021 album that features Swift.

HAIM also opened for Swift on the 1989 World Tour, so she may pay homage to the group by performing one of the remaining songs from that album: I Know Places, You Are In Love, and New Romantics.

This weekend also marks a special anniversary that just might affect the acoustic set, as Sunday will be three years since folklore was released.