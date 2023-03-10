Who are Taylor Swift's opening acts for The Eras Tour?

Taylor Swift will make her return to touring with The Eras Tour on March 17, and fans will have far more musical talent to appreciate than just Queen Tay!

Glendale, Arizona - Taylor Swift will make her long-awaited return to touring with The Eras Tour on March 17, and fans will have far more musical talent to appreciate than just Queen Tay!

Phoebe Bridgers (l) and Gracie Abrams (r) are among the star-studded list of opening acts for The Eras Tour. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Angela Weiss & Robyn Beck / AFP The 33-year-old has quite the supporting line-up behind her for the highly-anticipated concert series. A total of nine different musical acts will serve as openers throughout the 52-show tour, with two supporting acts performing at the start of each show. From pop-punk legends to rising stars in the indie music scene, Swift has proven her impeccable taste with her selections for the tour.

Paramore

Taylor Swift (l) and Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams have been friends for years. © RICK DIAMOND / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Swifties attending the opening night of The Eras Tour will be treated to pop-punk royalty, with the iconic band Paramore hitting the stage as one of the openers. Led by singer Hayley Williams, Paramore is known for a plethora of memorable hits, including Misery Business, Still Into You, Ain't It Fun, and more. Concertgoers can also expect to hear a few of the band's newest songs as well from their latest album, This Is Why, which dropped last month.

beabadoobee

beabadoobee (l) will open for Swift on 12 nights of The Eras Tour. © Screenshot/Instagram/@jamieoborne beabadoobee, whose real name is Beatrice Laus, is a rising star in music who gained prominence from her 2017 track Coffee many years after its release. The song was sampled in Death Bed (Coffee for Your Head) by rapper Powfu and went viral on TikTok in 2020. Since then, it's become synonymous with the app's quarantine era. Laus continued on with two studio albums, including Beatopia, which dropped last summer. The Tired singer recently confessed that Swift's classic track Love Story was her ringtone as a kid, proving that she just might have manifested her opening gig.



Gracie Abrams

Gracie Abrams (c) will open for Taylor Swift (l) at 30 shows of The Eras Tour. © Screenshot/Instagram/@gracieabrams Gracie Abrams is on board for 30 nights with Tay, and the 23-year-old's poignant lyrics will certainly resonate with Swifties. The Lavender Haze artist had nothing but praise for the Camden singer while speaking to Rolling Stone.

"Gracie's writing mixes fragility with introspection in a way that I really relate to. It makes me feel like maybe she and I started writing songs for the same reason, just to try to make sense of how we feel," she said. Abrams worked with Swift's folklore collaborator Aaron Dessner on her latest album, Good Riddance, which fans can expect to hear a lot of during her opening set.

Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers (r) was featured on Red (Taylor's Version). © screenshot/Instagram/@phoebebridgers Swifties will certainly recognize Phoebe Bridgers from her work on Red (Taylor's Version), where she duetted with Swift for the exquisite vault track Nothing New. Bridgers has two solo albums, Stranger in the Alps and Punisher, that will resonate particularly with fans of Swift's folklore and evermore eras. The Kyoto singer recently reunited with her boygenius bandmates, so concertgoers can likely expect a performance of a track from their upcoming album. Another long-time Swiftie, Bridgers told Time magazine, "I try not to think about [opening for Swift] that hard or I'll freak out."

girl in red

Marie Ulven, known as girl in red, will perform at eight shows of The Eras Tour. © Screenshot/Instagram/@girlinred Marie Ulven, better known by her stage name girl in red, will be opening for Swift at eight shows. The 24-year-old's most popular songs include We Fell in Love in October, Bad Idea!, and Girls, and her unique sound and moving lyrics about love and mental health are sure to appeal to Swifties. Ulven praised Swift while speaking with Vulture, naming her as one of the main inspirations behind her music. Though she's been a long-time fan (she learned how to play the guitar by covering Begin Again in 2012), Ulven is a huge folklore stan. "Even at seven months in, even though it had all been very weird and bad and cheerful and sad, literally everything was okay when I heard that album," she said of the 2020 record.

OWENN

OWENN (r) has been a backup dancer at several of Taylor Swift's past tours and starred alongside her in the music video for Lover. © Screenshot/Instagram/@owennmusic You may not have heard his music before, but chances are OWENN is quite a familiar face for Swifties. The multitalented artist was a dancer on Swift's previous 1989 and Reputation tours, and he was even featured as her love interest in the music video for Lover. OWENN shared a heartfelt message of gratitude after The Eras Tour announcement.

"She could've chosen anyone, but she chose me, and I'm very grateful for that," he said. Swift has been an influential source of support for OWENN over the years, as she even helped him land his first record deal.

HAIM

Taylor Swift (center l) surprised fans at a HAIM show in London last year. © Screenshot/Instagram/@haimtheband evermore stans, rejoice! Odds are quite high that Swift will honor the often-forgotten sister album to folklore on nights with HAIM as an opener, as they are featured on the track no body, no crime.

Swift has been a close friend of the sister trio for many years, and they even opened for her at 2015's 1989 World Tour. Along with the evermore song, fans just might get an early glimpse of Tay if she joins the group for their collaboration Gasoline from the HAIM album Women In Music Pt. III.

GAYLE

GAYLE (r) will open for Taylor Swift (l) at 15 shows on The Eras Tour. © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP GAYLE went viral on TikTok for her Grammy-nominated hit ABCDEFU in 2021, and her whirlwind rise has earned her 15 opening slots on The Eras Tour. The 18-year-old dished to Entertainment Tonight about meeting Swift after performing at the Nashville Songwriter Awards. GAYLE performed her hit track while the Love Story singer happened to be in the audience. Swift was so impressed she complimented the young artist and told her she'd be in touch. And the rest was history!

MUNA

MUNA secured a coveted invite to Taylor Swift's recent Grammys afterparty. © Screenshot/Instagram/@whereismuna Life's so fun, life's so fun... Indie-pop group MUNA will be performing at nine stops of The Eras Tour. The trio released their third studio album, Muna, last summer under Phoebe Bridgers' independent label Saddest Factory Records. MUNA will also hit the road alongside Lorde for her Solar Power tour. They also opened for Harry Styles back in 2017, and took SXSW by storm in 2022.