Taylor Swift officially extends The Eras Tour setlist after Speak Now (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift sang Long Live at The Eras Tour in Denver on Friday, seemingly confirming that it has been made a permanent addition to the setlist. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@inyourbones0 & IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

The crowds in stands went wild!

The 33-year-old kicked off her two-night stay at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, with the support of opening acts MUNA and Gracie Abrams.

All eyes were on the Speak Now portion of the show, as Swifties were anxiously awaiting a reprise of Long Live after the singer debuted it on the tour in celebration of the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

Thankfully, the performance wasn't solely for release weekend, as she performed it once again after Enchanted, seemingly confirming it has been made a permanent addition to the setlist.

Ahead of Friday's performance, Swift reflected on the "emotional" re-release of Speak Now and express her gratitude for fans' support of her re-recordings.

"I want to thank you a million times, and for the rest of my life, I'm gonna thank you for the support you've shown me reclaiming my music," she said.

This isn't the first change the Lavender Haze artist has made to the setlist, as she temporarily added Nothing New to the Red-era setlist for performances opened by Phoebe Bridgers, who is featured on the track. She also swapped invisible string in the folklore set for the 1 back in April, which seems to have been a permanent alteration.

Of course, Long Live wasn't the only surprise of the evening, as Swift also thrilled fans with another Speak Now number during the acoustic set.