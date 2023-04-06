Taylor Swift gives a shout-out to "masterpiece" new album from boygenius

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has paid a sweet tribute to one of her opening acts on The Eras Tour , Phoebe Bridgers, and her boygenius bandmates.

Taylor Swift (l) told her fans to check out the newest album from boygenius in a sweet Instagram tribute. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Screenshot/Instagram/@xboygeniusx

The 33-year-old took to Instagram to encourage Swifties to listen to the record by boygenius, which she deemed "genuinely a masterpiece."

Swift reshared a photo featuring band members Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker, celebrating the album's release.

"if you don't already have it on repeat I'd go ahead and do thatttt," the Anti-Hero singer wrote under the photo.

Swift told fans that the shout-out is simply "a tip to make your life better."

The new record is the first full album from the indie music supergroup, having first come together for a self-titled EP back in 2018.

Bridgers, Dacus, and Baker's unexpected reunion sent fans into a frenzy after they subtly confirmed the return of boygenius with a surprise spot in the Coachella lineup before dropping three singles from the new album.

Better yet, Swifties just might get the chance to hear some of the latest boygenius music live, thanks to Bridgers' upcoming slots as an opener on The Eras Tour!