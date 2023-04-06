Taylor Swift gives a shout-out to "masterpiece" new album from boygenius
New York, New York - Taylor Swift has paid a sweet tribute to one of her opening acts on The Eras Tour, Phoebe Bridgers, and her boygenius bandmates.
The 33-year-old took to Instagram to encourage Swifties to listen to the record by boygenius, which she deemed "genuinely a masterpiece."
Swift reshared a photo featuring band members Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker, celebrating the album's release.
"if you don't already have it on repeat I'd go ahead and do thatttt," the Anti-Hero singer wrote under the photo.
Swift told fans that the shout-out is simply "a tip to make your life better."
The new record is the first full album from the indie music supergroup, having first come together for a self-titled EP back in 2018.
Bridgers, Dacus, and Baker's unexpected reunion sent fans into a frenzy after they subtly confirmed the return of boygenius with a surprise spot in the Coachella lineup before dropping three singles from the new album.
Better yet, Swifties just might get the chance to hear some of the latest boygenius music live, thanks to Bridgers' upcoming slots as an opener on The Eras Tour!
Phoebe Bridgers will open for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour
Before setting off on tour with her bandmates, Bridgers is slated to open nine shows of The Eras Tour.
The 28-year-old will perform at 12 stops of the concert series.
Bridgers has already added Emily I'm Sorry from the record to her current tour's setlist, so Eras Tour attendees just might get to hear some boygenius tracks along with Bridgers' solo work!
Swift has consistently supported the Kyoto singer, having recruited Bridgers for a duet with Nothing New, a vault track off of Red (Taylor's Version).
Bridgers, meanwhile, is a long-time Swiftie.
"I'm grateful to have grown up in a world with Taylor Swift in it," she said while presenting the Innovator Award to Swift at the iHeartRadio Music Awards last month.
Bridgers' first performance on The Eras Tour will be on May 5 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Screenshot/Instagram/@xboygeniusx