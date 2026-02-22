Did Zendaya and Tom Holland secretly tie the knot?

Los Angeles, California - Have the wedding bells rung? Rumors are swirling after Zendaya was spotted wearing a simple gold ring on her left hand – where her engagement ring from Tom Holland used to be.

Did Zendaya and Tom Holland get married in secret? © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In pictures obtained by Page Six, the 29-year-old was seen in Beverly Hills on Wednesday wearing the new ring, which strongly resembled a wedding band.

Neither Zendaya nor Holland responded to the outlet's request for comment.

The two Marvel stars made their engagement public at the beginning of last year, when they showed off Zendaya's diamond ring on the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards.

Insiders revealed Holland had popped the question between Christmas and New Year's Eve 2024 – shortly after the couple got partner tattoos.

A source revealed that while the pair had "discussed marriage over the years," Zendaya had "no idea" that Holland would propose.