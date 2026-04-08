Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and more stars stun at Euphoria season 3 premiere

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya , Sydney Sweeney, and the rest of the Euphoria cast celebrate the show 's long-awaited third season at a star-studded Los Angeles premiere.

Zendaya (l.) and Sydney Sweeney turned heads with their stylish looks for Tuesday night's Euphoria premiere. © Collage: MONICA SCHIPPER & PRESLEY ANN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Tuesday's red carpet saw the cast step out in style, with Zendaya continuing her fashion hot streak from The Drama press tour in a show-stopping, brown halter gown.

The 28-year-old wore her hair in a short, tousled bob, pulling attention to the dress's plunging back and accompanying train.

The look also gave fans another peek at the "t" tattoo on her ribcage – a tribute to Zendaya's fiancé (and rumored husband!) Tom Holland.

Sydney Sweeney, meanwhile, wowed in white with a 2007 Pierre Cardin corset gown. The 28-year-old was also notably joined by her alleged boyfriend, music executive Scooter Braun, at the event.

Also spotted at the desert-themed red carpet were Zendaya and Sydney's co-stars Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, and Alexa Demie, as well as Euphoria's creator, Sam Levinson.

The HBO drama will kick off its third season on Sunday, April 12, and according to Zendaya, this will likely be its last hurrah.