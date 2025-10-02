Is Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's romance getting serious?

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun (l.) reportedly don't care what anyone thinks about their controversial romance. © Collage: Terry Wyatt & Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 28-year-old actor and the 44-year-old record exec have developed "a genuine connection," People said this week, after previous reports said that they were "casually dating."

An insider close to Sydney and Scooter explained that they "have a lot in common and neither one of them cares what others think."

The source shared that The Housemaid actor's friends and family are "really happy about this relationship," adding, "For them, it's such a relief to see her genuinely happy."

Yet another informant told The Globe that Justin Bieber's ex-manager is a "wolf in sheep's clothing" and Sydney's inner circle fears she's "making a huge mistake even associating with him."

"Scooter has such a bad reputation, and the feeling is that Sydney could do much better," the tipster added, alluding to his infamous bad blood with singer Taylor Swift.

The lovebirds recently celebrated the Madame Web star's 28th birthday together, with Scooter attending her star-studded bash before the two were spotted holding hands on a date at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights.