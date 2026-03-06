Zendaya seemingly debuts wedding band after Tom Holland marriage bombshell!

Los Angeles, California - The rumors of a possible wedding between Spider-Man stars Zendaya and Tom Holland have been dominating Hollywood gossip for several weeks. Now, there are growing indications that the two may have indeed tied the knot in secret !

Are Zendaya and Tom Holland (both 29) already married? © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The latest clue comes from the Euphoria actor's new film, The Drama, for which she's currently on a press tour with co-star Robert Pattinson. The movie will be released next month.

In a picture that movie studio A24 shared on Instagram, one detail stood out in particular: the 29-year-old's finger was adorned with a simple golden ring that strongly resembled a wedding band – directly beneath her sparkling engagement ring.

While her character is engaged in the film, other promotional photos show her rocking a different ring – the one in the latest snaps is indeed her real rock.

Zendaya had previously been spotted wearing the small gold ring at an airport, and her longtime stylist, Law Roach, also fueled the wedding rumors during SAG's Actor Awards in Los Angeles over the weekend.

"The wedding already happened," the 47-year-old said with a wink, but he did not reveal any further details.

It also remained unclear whether or not he was just having a little fun on the red carpet in light of the ongoing rumors, as neither Zendaya nor Tom has confirmed the speculation.