Timothée Chalamet says the world needs a new Bob Dylan: "Today, the cynicism is stronger"

The world needs a new Bob Dylan for an age that has become too "cynical," actor Timothée Chalamet said on Thursday while presenting the new biographical film on the folk troubadour. © BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP

Asked if he had embraced 1960s nostalgia in starring as the singer in A Complete Unknown, the French-American superstar noted the divergence with his own generation.

"I think there is a nostalgia, because in the 1960s, this type of music and artists, like Bob Dylan, Joan Baez or James Baldwin – there was no precedent," Chalamet said in French ahead of the France premiere of the film on January 29.

Such artists thought "that things could change and that art could change political aspects or the cultural attitude," he said.

"Today, the cynicism is stronger," he said. "For the young American, French and global generation, the obstacles are probably even bigger than in the 1960s: the environmental and political obstacles."

"It would be good if someone like Dylan emerged but, there again, there's this cynicism... If someone makes an ethical, optimistic song, you'd think it had some 'corporate' element, that it was done in their own interests."