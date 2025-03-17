Conan O'Brien tapped to host Oscars again after impressive ratings high

Los Angeles, California - Conan O'Brien will be returning to host a second consecutive Oscars , the Academy said Monday, after this month's well-reviewed gala drew almost 20 million viewers in a slight ratings uptick.

This handout picture courtesy of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) shows US comedian and host Conan O'Brien posing for a photo at the end of the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. © Richard Harbaugh / AMPAS / AFP

The late-night comedian will return for the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, 2026, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang said in a press release.

The confirmation of next year's host comes unusually early, with Kramer and Yang praising O'Brien for "skillfully guiding us through" this month's Oscars, where indie sex-worker romp Anora won best picture.

Among the other prizes, best actor-winner Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) set a new record for the longest-ever Oscars acceptance speech, spending five minutes and 40 seconds on stage.

"The only reason I'm hosting the Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech," quipped O'Brien in Monday's press release.

The show's producers, Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, will also return next year.