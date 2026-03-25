Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face big setback in battle for police protection

Los Angeles, California - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still in dispute with the British government over state-funded police protection, and now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing a big setback.

For Prince Harry (r.) and Duchess Meghan, state-funded police protection could continue to fail. © Matt Dunham/AP/dpa

As Page Six reported, their bid to get back the security measures funded by the Home Office failed due to fears of potential public criticism.

A source revealed: "The political side believe[s] there is too much political risk, while the police and security chiefs believe that he absolutely must have it due to the extant threat."

The couple lost police protection in 2020 when they resigned their royal duties and moved to the US with their children.

Due to the lack of protection, Harry no longer wanted to bring his family to the UK – the fear that something could happen to them was too great.

A few years ago, he stated that he "does not feel safe" in the UK as his family had allegedly been exposed to "well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats".