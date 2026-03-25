Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face big setback in battle for police protection

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's battle with the British government for police protection continues, the couple may be facing a big setback.

By Kelly Christ, Mia Berger

Los Angeles, California - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still in dispute with the British government over state-funded police protection, and now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing a big setback.

For Prince Harry (r.) and Duchess Meghan, state-funded police protection could continue to fail.
For Prince Harry (r.) and Duchess Meghan, state-funded police protection could continue to fail.  © Matt Dunham/AP/dpa

As Page Six reported, their bid to get back the security measures funded by the Home Office failed due to fears of potential public criticism.

A source revealed: "The political side believe[s] there is too much political risk, while the police and security chiefs believe that he absolutely must have it due to the extant threat."

The couple lost police protection in 2020 when they resigned their royal duties and moved to the US with their children.

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Due to the lack of protection, Harry no longer wanted to bring his family to the UK – the fear that something could happen to them was too great.

A few years ago, he stated that he "does not feel safe" in the UK as his family had allegedly been exposed to "well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats".

Meghan Markle has not been back to the UK since moving to the US

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan (r.) moved to the US in 2020 and stepped down from their royal duties.
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan (r.) moved to the US in 2020 and stepped down from their royal duties.  © Amy Katz/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Since then, the Duke has visited his homeland himself, but Meghan and their two children, Prince Archie (6) and Princess Lilibet (4), have not set foot in the country.

At the beginning of the year, there was still every indication that Harry would likely get his protection back.

In January, an official review found that the royal met the criteria for taxpayer-funded security measures.

In recent years, Harry and Meghan have spent several million dollars a year on private security measures.

They are also said to have offered to fund their own protection abroad so as not to claim taxpayers' money but were rejected.

Cover photo: Matt Dunham/AP/dpa

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