Prince Harry to skip uncle's funeral in the UK out of fear for his safety

London, UK - Prince Harry will not be attending his uncle's funeral in the UK due to massive security concerns.

His uncle Robert Fellowes, who was married to the late Princess Diana's sister Jane and served as private secretary to Queen Elizabeth, died around two weeks ago.

As reported by People earlier this week, Harry was stripped of his automatic royal security clearance some time ago, partly because he moved to the US after stepping down from his role as a senior royal.

Under the current conditions, Harry must inform the authorities of his travel plans to the UK 28 days in advance.

The 39-year-old has taken his security issue to court, where he lost an attempt to restore his taxpayer-funded security earlier this year

It is now too unsafe for him to stay in the UK, and he does not want what happened to his mother to happen to him and his wife, Meghan Markle.

