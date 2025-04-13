Prince Harry says he's "overwhelmed" amid fight for security in the UK
London, UK - After spending two days in a London courtroom, Prince Harry admitted he is "exhausted and overwhelmed" as he battles to regain police protection for himself and his family when in the UK.
Speaking with People magazine on Friday, the 40-year-old said that his "worst fears have been confirmed by the whole legal disclosure in this case – and that's really sad."
He didn't go into further detail, but his legal team did reveal in court that the Duke of Sussex has faced death threats from Al-Qaeda, among other threats.
Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and their two children lost police protection after they left England in 2020 and stepped down from their roles as working members of the British royal family.
There was initially an agreement with the late Queen Elizabeth that the Sussexes would live in the US and continue to carry out their royal duties – on the condition that the security detail remained in place.
However, just one month later, the government committee responsible for the state-funded security service, RAVEC, informed them that this would not be the case.
When will there be a verdict in Prince Harry's security case?
The youngest son of King Charles lodged an appeal against this decision, which is currently being heard in court.
Harry has also stated that he believed this decision was a deliberate control tactic to force him and his wife to move back to the UK.
But the decision had the exact opposite effect – it showed him just how far those responsible were prepared to go, and that was the straw that broke the camel's back.
The father of two admitted this reality was "difficult to swallow."
A verdict in the case is not expected for a few weeks; until then, Harry must continue to fear for the protection of his family.
