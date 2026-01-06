Is Prince Harry about to get his UK police protection back?
Montecito, California - When Prince Harry resigned from his royal duties, he and his family lost their state-funded police protection. He fought the decision for years to no avail – but now, everything could change.
According to insiders, there is a good chance that the British government would grant the 41-year-old protection again.
As reported by People on Monday, a new comprehensive review of the security measures was the decisive factor.
An official review reportedly found that Harry does meet the criteria for the taxpayer-funded security escort after all.
This could mean that the Duke of Sussex, his wife Meghan Markle, and their two kids would once again have police protection – thus opening the door for a possible reunion with the royal family across the pond.
Harry previously explained that he hadn't brought Meghan or their children – six-year-old Archie and four-year-old Lilibet – to the UK out of fear for their safety without the security detail.
But with police protection restored, the son of King Charles could finally bring his kids to his homeland – and give the monarch a chance to see his grandchildren.
Will Prince Harry bring his children to meet King Charles?
The father-and-son duo had been at odds over the last few years – in no small part due to Harry's public accusations against the royals.
But last September, Harry and Charles made significant progress in restoring their relationship with a meeting at Clarence House during the Duke's visit to the UK.
A spokesperson later said Harry "loved" being back in his native country – will his family now have the chance to join him?
Cover photo: OLI SCARFF / AFP