Is Prince Harry about to get his UK police protection back?

Montecito, California - When Prince Harry resigned from his royal duties, he and his family lost their state-funded police protection. He fought the decision for years to no avail – but now, everything could change.

Prince Harry is reportedly set to regain his security detail while in the UK, possibly opening the door for his family to visit the royals. © OLI SCARFF / AFP

According to insiders, there is a good chance that the British government would grant the 41-year-old protection again.

As reported by People on Monday, a new comprehensive review of the security measures was the decisive factor.

An official review reportedly found that Harry does meet the criteria for the taxpayer-funded security escort after all.

This could mean that the Duke of Sussex, his wife Meghan Markle, and their two kids would once again have police protection – thus opening the door for a possible reunion with the royal family across the pond.

Harry previously explained that he hadn't brought Meghan or their children – six-year-old Archie and four-year-old Lilibet – to the UK out of fear for their safety without the security detail.

But with police protection restored, the son of King Charles could finally bring his kids to his homeland – and give the monarch a chance to see his grandchildren.