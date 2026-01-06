Is Prince Harry about to get his UK police protection back?

Prince Harry is reportedly set to regain his security detail while in the UK, possibly opening the door for his family to visit the royals.

By Kelly Christ, Janina Rößler

Montecito, California - When Prince Harry resigned from his royal duties, he and his family lost their state-funded police protection. He fought the decision for years to no avail – but now, everything could change.

According to insiders, there is a good chance that the British government would grant the 41-year-old protection again.

As reported by People on Monday, a new comprehensive review of the security measures was the decisive factor.

An official review reportedly found that Harry does meet the criteria for the taxpayer-funded security escort after all.

This could mean that the Duke of Sussex, his wife Meghan Markle, and their two kids would once again have police protection – thus opening the door for a possible reunion with the royal family across the pond.

Harry previously explained that he hadn't brought Meghan or their children – six-year-old Archie and four-year-old Lilibet – to the UK out of fear for their safety without the security detail.

But with police protection restored, the son of King Charles could finally bring his kids to his homeland – and give the monarch a chance to see his grandchildren.

Will Prince Harry bring his children to meet King Charles?

The father-and-son duo had been at odds over the last few years – in no small part due to Harry's public accusations against the royals.

But last September, Harry and Charles made significant progress in restoring their relationship with a meeting at Clarence House during the Duke's visit to the UK.

A spokesperson later said Harry "loved" being back in his native country – will his family now have the chance to join him?

