Prince Harry reveals fears for Meghan Markle in the UK: "I won't bring my wife back to this country"
London, UK - Prince Harry has revealed that he will never make a permanent return to his home country out of fear for the safety of his wife, Meghan Markle.
The British tabloids, against which the younger son of King Charles III has been fighting for years, are said to be to blame for this state of affairs.
Their spying and, above all, their dealings with the mother of his two children had led, among other things, to the so-called "Megxit" – the 2020 resignation of the pair from their roles as working members of the royal family.
In the documentary Tabloids on Trial, which was shown on ITV on Thursday, Harry emphasized how great his fears still are four years later.
"All it takes is one lone actor, one person who read this stuff, to act on what they have read," Harry said.
"They are genuine concerns for me. They are one of the reasons I won't bring my wife back to this country," he added.
These fears for the safety of his wife and children are, in part, why he has continued a tireless legal fight against the tabloids.
Prince Harry defends legal battle against British tabloids
"I believe that from a service standpoint and when you are in a public role, that these are the things that we should be doing for the greater good. For me, the mission continues," Harry said in the documentary.
The Duke of Sussex also blamed the tabloids for the rift between himself and the rest of the royal family, which was further strained by the relevations he made in his bombshell memoir Spare and Netflix series Harry & Meghan.
Still, Harry admitted some regrets over the tension, adding of his legal fight, "It would be nice if we, you know, did it as a family."
