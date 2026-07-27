Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi coordinate during low-key concert date!

George, Washington - Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's romance still seem to be going strong: They were sighted at Chris Stapleton's concert this weekend!

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi (l) stepped out for some Chris Stapleton over the weekend. © Collage: AFP/Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images & AFPEmma McIntyre/Getty Images

A viral TikTok captured the lovebirds enjoying a Chris Stapleton concert at the Gorge Amphitheater in Washington on July 24.

Kendall and Jacob looked cozy in the VIP section of the concert and even coordinated for the outing, both sporting white shirts.

At one point, the Euphoria alum leaned in and said something into the supermodel's ear which earned a giggle.

The private couple have been enjoying their summer with various trips as insiders dish that things are getting very serious between them.

One source previously tattled that the 818 Tequila founder sees a "future" with Jacob amid the pair taking the "next steps" to make their "relationship official."

The Oscar-nominee spent time with Kendall's family at Lake Coeur d'Alene in Idaho after the two jetted off to Australia to celebrate his 29th birthday.