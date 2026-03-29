Ariana Grande fuels 8th album speculation via Brighter Days hotline!

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has seemingly hinted that her next album is coming soon with a new Easter egg.

Ariana Grande sent fans a cryptic message regarding her eighth studio alum on her Brighter Days hotline. © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Exactly one year after the 32-year-old dropped Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead, Ariana has recently sent fans into a frenzy with her latest announcement.

The Imagine hitmaker created her Brighter Days hotline to promote the reissue of her Eternal Sunshine album, which was released in 2024.



In her newest message released on March 28, Ari can be heard cryptically saying, "We're counting down the 8s…Oops, I meant the days! until the Eternal Sunshine tour."

The Wicked star celebrated the anniversary of her deluxe album with rare footage that she dropped via Instagram.

She captioned the post, "happy one year anniversary, brighter days ahead," which featured a one-minute video of a montage of scenes from the Brighter Days Ahead short film along with some behind-the-scenes clips.

