Ariana Grande confirms album tour schedule for Eternal Sunshine!
New York, New York - Ariana Grande has confirmed a mini tour for her hit album Eternal Sunshine, and fans are losing it. Here's what you need to know!
This is not, we repeat, this is not a drill.
One day after teasing a big announcement that appeared to be in the aesthetic style of her Eternal Sunshine era, pop royalty and Wicked star Ariana Grande has now confirmed that a tour is actually happening!
In a Thursday Instagram post, the Positions singer wrote simply, "see you next year," before dropping the news that tickets and presales go live in September for a tour that will run from June through August of 2026.
The tour will include stops in California, Texas, Florida, Georgia, New York, Massachusetts, Illinois, and two international stops – Quebec in Canada and London, UK.
Here are some of the finer ticket details for your convenience:
- Presale sign-ups are officially open now through 9/7/25 (11 AM ET, 2 PM ET, 7 PM BST).
- North America tickets: 9/9/25 presale and 9/10/25 onsale (10 AM local)
- London tickets: 9/16/25 presale and 9/18/25 onsale (10 AM local)
Understandably, the Arianators have lost all semblance of chill in the post's comments section.
"IVE FALLEN TO THE FLOOR" wrote one as another said, "screaming crying throwing up."
Will we see you there?
Cover photo: JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP