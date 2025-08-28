Ariana Grande confirms album tour schedule for Eternal Sunshine!

New York, New York - Ariana Grande has confirmed a mini tour for her hit album Eternal Sunshine, and fans are losing it. Here's what you need to know!

Ariana Grande has confirmed a mini tour for her hit album Eternal Sunshine, and fans are losing it. © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

This is not, we repeat, this is not a drill.

One day after teasing a big announcement that appeared to be in the aesthetic style of her Eternal Sunshine era, pop royalty and Wicked star Ariana Grande has now confirmed that a tour is actually happening!

In a Thursday Instagram post, the Positions singer wrote simply, "see you next year," before dropping the news that tickets and presales go live in September for a tour that will run from June through August of 2026.

The tour will include stops in California, Texas, Florida, Georgia, New York, Massachusetts, Illinois, and two international stops – Quebec in Canada and London, UK.

Here are some of the finer ticket details for your convenience:

Presale sign-ups are officially open now through 9/7/25 (11 AM ET, 2 PM ET, 7 PM BST).

North America tickets: 9/9/25 presale and 9/10/25 onsale (10 AM local)

London tickets: 9/16/25 presale and 9/18/25 onsale (10 AM local)

Understandably, the Arianators have lost all semblance of chill in the post's comments section.