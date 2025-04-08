Ariana Grande reigns supreme on music charts with Eternal Sunshine deluxe!

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has made her way back to the top of the pop music charts after dropping Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead.

The spruced-up 19-track album reissue, which features six bonus songs, has earned Ari the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 for the week of April 12.

Currently enjoying its 55th week on the list, the album was previously down at No. 71, according to Luminate.

The original 13-track Eternal Sunshine album debuted at No. 1 in March with Billboard Hot 100 hits like Yes, And? and We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love.)

Her music videos for these two songs – as well as her internet-breaking turn with certified dreamboat Penn Badgley for The Boy Is Mine – definitely helped skyrocket the project despite her busy schedule promoting Wicked.

There are multiple versions of the deluxe record on sale, with exclusive digital downloads including alternate covers, an all-acapella version of the album, and one with instrumentals for each track.

Physical CD and vinyl variants of the deluxe album are also being sold.