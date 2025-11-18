Ariana Grande says next tour will be "one last hurrah" – is she done with pop stardom?

New York, New York - Ariana Grande opened up on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast about her plans for next year's tour, hinting that it could be her last one for quite some time.

Ariana Grande called her 2026 tour "one last hurrah" as she looks ahead to new creative ventures. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

In the podcast episode, which was released on Tuesday, Ariana reflected on the changes ahead in her career.

"I think it will change a lot," she said, adding that "the last 10 or 15 years will look very different to the ones that are coming up."

Ariana notably referred to her upcoming 2026 eternal sunshine tour as "one last hurrah – for now," saying she plans to give it everything she has before taking a step back from the touring scene.

While she's incredibly grateful for her success as a pop star, the 32-year-old said she's eager to explore new creative directions and figure out what she wants beyond music.

This comes after a whirlwind year that saw her dive deeper into acting and even snag an Oscar nomination for her role as Glinda in Wicked.

And she isn't slowing down, as Ariana has several other projects coming down the pike, including the anticipated sequel Wicked: For Good, which hits theaters this Friday.

On Monday, Ari and co-star Cynthia Erivo attended the New York City premiere, turning heads in coordinated black and pink gowns.